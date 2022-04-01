Support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu seems to be growing by the day, especially in northern Nigeria

Some All Progressives Congress youths and women have demanded that the ruling party adopts Tinubu as its consensus candidate

The group made its stance known after its members held a procession to the Presidential Villa, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Thousands of women and youths from across the 19 northern states on Friday, April 1 marched to Aso Rock to demand the adoption of All Progressive Congress (APC) aspirant, Bola Tinubu as the consensus candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Nigerians said Tinubu is the only person fit and capable among all those that have been declaring their intention to turn around the economy of the country.

The northern APC youths and women marched to Aso Rock to make their stance known. Photo credit: TSG

Led by Patriot Yakubu Dauda, they said the APC youth and women in the 19 northern states of the federation have been actively involved in the activities of the party through several ways that have positioned the party firmly in the hearts of the people.

Dauda said:

“We wish to inform Mr. President that we have also been actively mobilizing support for the party at the grassroots levels across the 19 northern states in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“Mr. President, in the course of our daily engagements, across the northern states, we have been inundated with an astronomical level of support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His acceptance level amongst the grassroots is phenomenal. One might be tempted to think he has his origin from the north.

“As a group with a vast network amongst youths and women in the 19 northern states in the county, including the Federal Capital Territory, we can say without fear or favour that Tinubu is widely accepted as the prime candidate for our great party in the coming 2023 general elections.

“This is on the heels that he has been able to build bridges across the country in service to the country and humanity through ways too numerous to mention.”

The group said that after extensive deliberations and consultations, its members have elected to adopt Tinubu as the consensus presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Dauda said it is the firm conviction of the group that the candidature of Tinubu is well in place for guaranteed victory for the APC because of his broad appeal across religious groups and ethnicities.

He added that there is no gainsaying that Tinubu is a well-loved and adored Nigerian whose antecedence speaks volumes of selfless service to the country right from 1999 in his capacity as the executive governor of Lagos state.

2023: Over 200 northern groups endorse Bola Tinubu for president

Recall that about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21, gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting, said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups also said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

2023: Northern pastors organise one-million man prayer rally for Tinubu

In the same vein, some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, on Thursday, March 24 held a prayer session for Tinubu, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The Christian preachers said the decision to pray for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor was informed by the Holy Spirit.

They offered prayers for the will of God for Senator Tinubu's presidential ambition to come to fruition at the rally which was also well-attended by their followers.

