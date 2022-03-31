Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is getting all the support he needs to fulfill his presidential ambition in 2023

Leaders of one of the most populated local government and federal constituency in the country say they will back Tinubu in 2023

The leaders of Alimosho made this known after a political summit held in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai - Some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Lagos under the aegis of Alimosho Emerging Leaders have started canvassing for votes in the state to ensure presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerges as the next president of the country.

The APC chieftains made this known after returning from a political summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Members of the Alimosho Emerging Leaders pose for a photo after their summit in Dubai. Photo credit: Yusuf Oladipipo Olaseni Foundation

The summit was attended by 40 APC officers and party members from the six local councils that make up the Alimosho federal constituency in Lagos state.

Alimosho is the largest local government in Lagos, with over 3 million inhabitants, according to official figures.

According to a communique released at the end of the summit and seen by Legit.ng, the APC chieftains held no holds barred sessions that touched on:

1. Sustaining Alimosho federal constituency as the voting capital of Lagos and making the state the new voting capital of Nigeria

2. Legislative agenda for a greater Alimosho

3. Unity, purpose, due process, re-orientation: recipe for a productive political party and

4. The imperatives for total support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2023 presidential aspiration.

The communique which is termed 'The Dubai Accord' is a compendium of the resolutions reached and post-summit actions to be taken.

Legit.ng gathered that the Yusuf Oladipipo Olaseni Foundation sponsored the summit and the delegates in an overwhelming unity, without single descent, assented to a list of resolutions, action plans and declarations arrived at the five-day event.

The summit which started with a "Get Acquainted" session: immediately dovetailed into four interactive and brainstorming sessions, in which all the delegates participated and played anchorage roles.

The foundation's chief promoter Mr. Yusuf Oladipipo Olaseni in his closing remarks, appreciated all the delegates, for taking precious time out of their schedules, to make the thousands of kilometers trip to the summit.

He also offered to support and fund the post-summit initiatives, even as he placed emphasis on the fact that the delegates comported themselves as great ambassadors of the Alimosho APC family.

He expressed satisfaction on how the delegates participated robustly in all the sessions, adding that they demonstrated beyond doubt that they were each other keepers, and have become a cherished unit in the Tinubu for President campaign and other pro-progressive campaigns.

Speaking on behalf of all the delegates, the Chairman of Ayobo Ipaja APC, Hon Bamidele Ojo extended the appreciation of all the delegates to the party leaders, officers, and members back home in Nigeria for the unique privilege that made the summit a reality.

He said:

“This summit is a brilliant colour in the political landscape of the progressive family in Alimosho federal constituency.”

2023: Over 200 northern groups endorse Bola Tinubu for president

Recall that about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21, gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting, said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups also said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Northern Christian clerics pray for Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election

In a related development, some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, on Thursday, March 24 held a prayer session for Tinubu at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The Christian preachers said the decision to pray for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor was informed by the Holy Spirit.

They offered prayers for the will of God for Tinubu's presidential ambition to come to fruition at the rally which was also well-attended by their followers.

