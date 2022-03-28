The ruling All Progressives Congress has been urged to ensure that Bola Tinubu emerges as the party's consensus candidate

The call was made by some youths from the Middle Belts region of the country on Monday, March 28

According to the youth, Tinubu is a bridge-builder and the best aspirant to become Nigeria's president come 2023

Youths across the Middle Belt region of the country have called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to endorse the candidacy of the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu.

The youths under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard said Tinubu deserves to become the APC's consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Some youths from the Middle Belt region called on the leadership of the APC to endorse Tinubu as the party's consensus candidate. Photo: Bola Tinubu

A statement released by the convener of the youths, Patrick Yakubu, and seen by Legit.ng said that the group reached a conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for the presidential seat.

Yakubu noted that the APC national leader has done more than enough to prove to all doubting Thomases that he possesses all that it takes to be a performing president.

His words:

"We have also carefully studied his numerous contributions to democratic ideals in the country right from the era of military rule in Nigeria and indeed found it worthy as that presidential material with the proper focus, capacity, and sagacity to lead this country come 2023.

"Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not new to us as his trademarks are replete in various sectors of our national life and paramount in the sustenance of our nascent democracy."

Many attributes of Bola Tinubu

Describing Tinubu as a bridge-builder and a talent hunter, Yakubu said it is evident during his tenure as the governor of Lagos state that the APC's national is capable of holding Nigeria's number seat.

He added:

"Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a detribalized Nigeria that knows no religion or ethnicity; for him, it is neither east, west, south, nor north, but One Nigeria.

"And this much has resonated in the leadership template that has seen him building bridges across the country.

"We consider that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed presents a credible credential laced with experience, commitment, patriotism, and an unalloyed sincerity of heart and purpose, which would come in handy in setting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development."

