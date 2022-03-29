Some youths and women from the northern region of the country have said that they would embark on a rally in support of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu

The team said it is important for the ruling APC to endorse Tinubu as its consensus candidate ahead of the presidential election in 2023

According to them, Tinubu is the best choice for Nigerians in this forthcoming election because of his pedigree

Thousands of youths and women in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

To demonstrate their support for the party’s national leader, the group from 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory have announced that it will hold a national rally in Abuja on Thursday, March 31.

Speaking to journalists, on Tuesday, March 29, the secretary of the planning committee, Adamu Abubakar, said the exercise will be the mother of all rallies never seen in the history of the country.

The youths in the north are calling on APC to endorse Tinubu as the party's consensus presidential candidate. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Abubakar said that the youths and women across the northern states and the FCT will converge in the nation’s capital in their numbers.

He noted the march will culminate at the Aso Villa where Tinubu will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as his successor.

Abubakar said the choice of Tinubu was due to his incredible pedigree, experience and resume.

He noted that the former Lagos Governor is respected and widely accepted, especially in the north where he is only second to President Buhari in terms of cult followership.

Abubakar added that the APC leader will sustain infrastructural strides, economic reforms and other remarkable legacies of the president.

He, however, enjoined other youths and women from the north to throw their weight behind Tinubu.

