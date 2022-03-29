Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be celebrating a new age on Tuesday, March 29, with a colloquium in his honour

The event marking the 70th birthday of the APC national leader will be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari

The event which will be held in Lagos state is hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 29

Lagos state - Organisers of the annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium have announced that this year's edition will take a look at emerging global development issues and the importance of good governance for Nigeria.

The Nation reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will chair the event that is being hosted by Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The 13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium will be held on Tuesday, March 29, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos state. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Gbenga Omotoso, chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee made this known in a statement.

The theme of the 13th edition taking place at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is, “Pivoting Nigeria into the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance.”

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Olufemi Bamiro was named by the organisers as the keynote speaker.

The colloquium will also feature a panel session where some of Nigeria’s leading technology entrepreneurs would discuss “Technology, entrepreneurship and the future of work”

The panel discussion to be moderated by Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko will have a lead discussant and other panelists.

Political heavyweights such as the presidency, state governors, lawmakers, party executives and prominent support groups are expected to grace the event, Daily Trust added.

It was gathered that the 13th colloquium is expected to be another avenue for the former governor and his supporters, to make a case for his 2023 presidential ambition.

President Buhari sends special message to Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari rejoiced with the national leader of the APC Tinubu, on his 70th birthday.

In a statement issued Monday, March 28, by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic, and social development of Nigeria, setting a standard in leadership, governance, and philanthropy.

The president also noted and saluted his courage, resilience, selflessness, and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions, and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

