The presidential aspirant of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Yahaya Bello fully showered praises on him as he turns 70

According to the governor of Kogi state, Tinubu is indeed a kingmaker following his antecedents in the polity

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos state turned 70 and notable men and women in the country have continued to celebrate 'Jagaban'

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has felicitated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 70 years today, Tuesday, March 29.

PM News reports that the governor described the All progressives Congress (APC) national leader as a political Colossus and a worthy kingmaker whose antecedents are worth celebrating.

Governor Bello, whose congratulatory message was signed by his chief press secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, on Monday, March 28, said that the former Lagos governor had imprinted his name in the annals of democracy and politics in Nigeria.

Yahaya Bello says Tinubu is indeed a kingmaker. Photo credit: Kogi State Government

He hailed Senator Tinubu’s frontline roles as a founding father of the APC alongside President Muhammadu Buhari and other patriots.

Bello added that he would always be a revered and respected leader in the Nigerian political sphere.

While wishing him more glorious years in good health, the Governor prayed for God to grant him long life to continue to stand tall in mentoring younger generations.

