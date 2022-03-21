A coalition with over 200 northern groups, North Central Agenda for Tinubu, has endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria

The groups, however, lamented that some of the campaigns to undermine Tinubu are emanating from his own party, the APC

The northern groups warned that the ruling party will be taking a risk if Tinubu is not its presidential aspirant in 2023

FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 general elections draw near, about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21 gave reasons why they want Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, NCAT in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

Leaders of the North Central Agenda for Tinubu addressing the press in Abuja. Photo credit: NCAT

Source: Facebook

The groups said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was attended by representatives and leaders of the over 200 support groups from the north-central part of the country.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The president of the NCAT, John Ali Oriri said at the meeting that participants have critically evaluated Tinubu’s aspiration and the implications of its success for the presidential bid.

His words:

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC, other aspirants within the APC and other political parties have also indicated interest in the same position.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has embarked on a nationwide consultation with various stakeholders and interest groups during which he has continued to unveil his vision for placing Nigeria on the path to economic sustainability and assert the country’s pivotal place in world affairs.

“The former governor of Lagos state has proven that he is a great manager of resources, especially human resources, as he has mentored and groomed political leaders that have positively impacted Nigeria through the posts they have held or still holding.

“He has proven to be economically sound to get solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria. Tinubu has the wealth of experience and network that the country needs in its next president.

“These great attributes should not be diminished by persons that are interested only in their own personal agenda to the detriment of the entire nation.”

Oriri said there is an ongoing debate about zoning, with a preponderance of opinion tilted in favour of the southern part of the country producing the next president.

He added:

“Tinubu is fortunately from the south, although he is eminently qualified to be the next president even if zoning is not applied.

“Some of the campaigns to undermine Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are emanating from his own party, the APC. Incidentally, those linked to this campaign are of inferior value and are not qualified to be substituted to Tinubu even if it was possible for them to emerge as their party’s flagbearers.

“There are several political parties that are eager to give Tinubu an automatic ticket in the event that the APC fails to recognize his electoral worth.”

2023: APC chieftain says southeast’s support for Tinubu will be unprecedented

In a related development, a group known as South East for Tinubu (SET), has declared that Tinubu will receive massive support in the southeast and south-south during the 2023 presidential election.

The convener of SET, Nwosu Emmanuel, made the statement in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, March 1.

Speaking at the group’s inaugural meeting in the southeast state, Emmanuel said SET has begun massive mobilisation through public enlightenment and persuasion to ensure Tinubu wins the hearts of voters in the region.

2023: Operators of private jets charter experience boom ahead of polls

Meanwhile, due to political activities across the country, private jet charter businesses in Nigeria is currently experiencing a boom.

With the 2023 general elections coming on stream and preparations of election into states and national offices on top gear, the political class has started making use of the aviation sub-sector again.

Since normal scheduled flights may not fit into their itineraries, politicians now resort to private jet charters to move across the country as it enables them to fulfill strict schedules and often complete multiple meetings in different cities and countries.

Source: Legit.ng