Some Christian clerics from the northern region have conducted a prayer rally for Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

The quest of the APC national leader to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 has continued to gather momentum

The group led by renowned preacher, Bishop Sunday Garuba said the move is divine, and an instruction from above

FCT, Abuja - Some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, on Thursday, March 24 held a prayer session for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The Christian preachers said the decision to pray for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor was informed by the Holy Spirit.

Cross-section of the northern pastors during their prayer rally for Tinubu in Abuja. Photo credit: NCCT

Source: Facebook

They offered prayers for the will of God for Senator Tinubu's presidential ambition to come to fruition at the rally which was also well-attended by their followers.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the one-million man prayer session, the convener, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said God expressed it in their hearts to pray for Tinubu's presidential ambition.

He said it was the culture of the organisation to always pray and intercede for Nigeria.

His words:

“It is in our culture as an organisation to always pray and to intercede for this great nation. Just like I said in my speech, since 2015, God has been using us as an organisation to pray for this great country for good governance that God will choose the right people to lead this nation.

“And looking into that as we went to prayers, God expressed in our hearts to pray and to intercede. And we are praying, God also expressed in our hearts to pray for Senator Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records of how he had led.

“He is one man that has led before as the governor of Lagos state. And for his wisdom and his ability as a man. He is not a tribalistic man. And also at the same time, he is not biased in his religious affiliation.

“That prompted our hearts to pray and to call on God so that God will give us the right leader to lead this nation.”

Also speaking, one of the clerics and Lead Pastor of Fountain of Praise, Bishop Lawrence Ungene, said Tinubu has the requirements to lead Nigeria.

His words:

“We came together to pray for a person by the name Tinubu Bola Ahmed who has a trajectory record of leading this nation.

“Now, the reason for us to come to pray is that the will of God be achieved. It is one thing to have a passion to do a thing, it is one thing to have an ambition for something. But you need to pray to God who has the power to bring that to come to pass.”

