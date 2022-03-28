There are rumours that the APC will adopt a consensus in choosing its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections

The rumours were further fuelled by the party's decision to adopt consensus in selecting its leaders at the just concluded national convention

One of the support groups rooting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has kicked against any plan to adopt the consensus mode for selecting the party's presidential flagbearer

FCT, Abuja - The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23) on Sunday, March said the idea of a consensus presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unacceptable, adding that it will cause rancour and division in the ruling party.

Hon. Bosun Oladele, SWAGA’s national secretary said the issue of consensus will not be accepted by the group.

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor is one of the leading presidential aspirants in the APC. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

He told the Daily Independent newspaper:

“There is nothing like consensus presidential candidate. That will be a short cut which they know cannot be possible through a primary if all the aspirants file out on the field. Nobody should think of getting the ticket through the back door.”

2023: Omojuwa says Buhari will choose APC presidential candidate

In a related development, author and public relations expert, Japheth Omojuwa has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will select the APC's presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a tweet he posted on Sunday, March 27, Omojuwa wrote:

“I thought Buhari was going to decide APC’s presidential candidate a long time ago. I don’t think so anymore. I know so now. No one knows tomorrow but if tomorrow comes for all of us, Buhari consensus will lead APC into the 2023 elections. Party supremacy will prevail.”

In another tweet hours later, Omojuwa stated:

“The presidential primaries will leave people’s faves in the mud. It was clear before. Clearer yesterday. Blessed assurance.”

2023: Over 200 northern groups endorse Bola Tinubu for president

Recall that about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21, gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting, said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups also said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

2023: Inside sources say Buhari may back a dark horse in succession contest

Meanwhile, there are indications that President Buhari will back a dark horse in the APC presidential primary election ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to a recent report, the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu may swing the pendulum in favour of a politician not in the reckoning for the presidential slot.

The president had said he would shock Nigerians with his choice of successor in an interview with a national television station in late 2020.

