Following the successful national convention of the ruling APC, attention will now shift to the party's presidential primary election

The exercise is expected to be held later this year when party members will converge and choose their preferred presidential candidate

There are reports suggesting that the emergence of the APC presidential candidate will shock many within and outside the party

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Vanguard newspaper has indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari will back a dark horse in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the report, the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu may swing the pendulum in favour of either governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, or the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo acknowledging cheers from APC members during the party's convention. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

The president had said he would shock Nigerians with his choice of successor in an interview with a national television station in late 2020.

Political observers and insiders believe the shock the president spoke about could be a dark horse who might not even be a force to reckon with within the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Senator Adamu is a strong loyalist of the president and has said he would not do anything to undermine Buhari.

In other words, he is expected to back the president’s anointed successor ahead of the 2023 polls.

Who will the anointed successor be?

However, inside sources say Buhari’s body language on his anointed successor has not indicated any direction.

Nevertheless, party sources said he would show direction before the presidential primaries in May.

2023: Salihu Mustapha charges Adamu to secure victory for APC

Meanwhile, one of the frontline aspirants for the national chairmanship of the APC who withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has charged the new Adamu-led National Working Committee of the party to now focus its attention on securing victory in 2023.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Bala Usman, and sent to Legit.ng, the aspirant urged the new party chairman to up a unified and formidable structure ahead of the 2023 election.

2023: Godwin Emefiele’s supporters take over APC national convention

Legit.ng had earlier reported that supporters pushing for the presidential candidacy of Emefiele, on Saturday, March 26 stole the limelight in the nation’s capital, Abuja, just as the APC held its national convention.

The supporters who comprised mainly of youths and women say they have been the biggest beneficiaries of Emefiele's empowerment packages at the apex bank.

They thronged the nation’s capital in their thousands, calling on the bank chief to run for presidency in 2023.

2023: Pro-Emefiele group holds rally at APC convention, declares support for CBN governor

Earlier in the day, the Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard staged a massive rally at the Eagles Square while the APC national convention was ongoing.

Dressed in branded t-shirts, while displaying banners and placards of Emefiele, the group asked leaders of the ruling party to allow the apex bank chief to succeed President Buhari.

According to them, President Buhari has been able to achieve so much because of the fiscal policy of the CBN and its implementation by the Emefiele-led team at the apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng