The Peoples Democratic Party has advised INEC against monitoring what it described as the ‘illegal’ national convention of the APC

The opposition made the disclosure in a statement released by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba on Thursday, March 24

According to Ologunagba, INEC would be contravening its statutory responsibility by attending the convention

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been strongly warned not to attend, monitor or supervise the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

Legit.ng gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave the warning in a statement released by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba on Thursday, March 24.

PDP has cautioned INEC against monitoring what it described as the ‘illegal’ national convention of the APC. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

The opposition described the Saturday, March 26, exercise as a jamboree being organized by the ruling party.

Ologunagba in a statement shared on the opposition's Facebook page warned that the electoral body would be going outside its statutory mandate under the constitution by attending or monitoring the purported convention.

The PDP argued that the APC had ceased to exist legally since it dissolved its national, state and local government structures on December 8, 2020 and cannot be subject of INEC’s regulations.

However, Nigerians who intend to participate in the national convention have been advised to be guided, noting that they were on a voyage that would lead to nowhere.

