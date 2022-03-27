The photos of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have emerged online

This is as the duo met on the ground of the national convention ceremony of the party which was held at the Eagles Square on Saturday, March 26

Meanwhile, amid the debate of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and Osinbajo's relationship has continued to generate heated debate in the polity, ahead of 2023

Now that the convention is over, the next big deal in the All Progressives Congress (APC) is that of the presidential primary.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the ticket has been zoned to the south, barring any last-minute change.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Friday, June 3, 2022, as the deadline for parties to present their presidential candidates, Daily Trust reports.

The duo's interest

Although Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has not publicly declared his presidential ambition, there are strong indications that he is in the race.

On the other hand, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the APC, has made it known that he is interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before Osinbajo emerged VP

This means Osinbajo, who served as commissioner during Tinubu’s two terms as governor of Lagos state, could face his former boss in the APC presidential primary.

The convention ground

The duo met at Eagle Square, the venue of the APC convention on Saturday, March 26.

With them was Chief Bisi Akande, former interim Chairman of the APC. There are other presidential hopefuls in the South, but pundits have rated Tinubu and Osinbajo among the strongest contenders.

APC tickets mustn’t go to highest bidders, Buhari warns Adamu-led NWC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari advised the newly elected Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to prioritise competence and ensure competence individuals emerges the party’s flagbearers for the 2023 elections.

It was reported that Buhari also enjoined the new NWC members to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

While speaking late on Saturday, March 26, at the national convention of the APC, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the president also called on members of APC to remain united and strong and also support the incoming leadership of the party.

APC leaders edged out Buni caretaker members Nnamani, Ahmed from unity list

In a related report, hours before the announcement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the national chairman of the APC at the convention ground on Saturday, March 26, a full list other consensus candidates emerged.

The two members of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), contesting for National Working Committee (NWC) positions at the were missing from the final unity list of the party.

