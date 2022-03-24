Two APC governors, Rotimi and Kayode Fayemi, have been accused of working against the passage of the LG autonomy bill

The accusation was made on Wednesday, March 23, by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE)

The union called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party to intervene on the matter

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to warn Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Ondo counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, on the passage of the local government autonomy bill, Daily Trust reports.

This message came from the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) which was accusing both southwest governors of plotting to frustrate the passage of the bill.

The president was urged to caution both governors (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

During a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, NULGE also called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevail on its governors in the issue.

The union's president, Ambali Olatunji, during the conference noted that concerted efforts by some persons to keep the local government system crippled can be equated to the continuity of banditry, insurgency, ethnic agitations, and other vices across Nigeria.

A report by Punch quoted Olatunji to have said:

“It has been discovered that the ruling party, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, meant well for Nigeria with members of the National Assembly condemning theft and criminality done to the local governments. The sudden outburst of governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Rotimi Akeredolu against local government autonomy is unpatriotic, self-serving, and anti-people.

“We advise that the ruling party should concentrate on providing the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people and offsetting backlogs of unpaid salaries of which the funds have yet to be accounted for in their states. The neglect of rural roads in these two states should be their utmost concern, where kidnapping and insecurity have become the order of the day.”

Describing the position of Akeredolu and Fayemi as “unpatriotic, self-serving and anti-people", Olatunji, however, commended their colleagues like Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), and some others who are backing local government autonomy.

Governor Akeredolu speaks on why states should decide creation of LGs

Meanwhile, Akeredolu of Ondo state on Monday, March 14 said it was the responsibility of the state government to dictate the creation of local governments in a state.

The controversial Akeredolu made this known at an event that paid tribute to patriots who fought for the creation of states.

The governor also went further to state that it was high time the federal government grant freedom to state governments across the federation to manage its own resources.

