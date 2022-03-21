It's getting heated by the day, few days to the Saturday, March 26, the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Major key players of the party in the country that is close to President Muhammadu Buhari, are making consultations on who emerges as the next chairman of the party, through a list

Moreso, aspirants vying keenly for the chairmanship position of the party are working tirelessly to ensure they emerge victoriously

On Sunday, March 20, stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and chieftains close to the presidency are currently in high-level discussions ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the ruling party in order to avoid a stalemate or revolt by aggrieved members.

Daily Trust reports that aspirants for the position of the national chairman and other important positions are in a final push to emerge victoriously.

Ahead of the convention of the APC, aspirants for the national chairmanship position of the party have continued to lobby for support from the presidency. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Moves by Governors

Some party chieftains, who are close to the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, are said to be making a case for him to be considered for the position should the office be zoned to the South-South or thrown open, Vanguard added.

In the heat of the recent leadership crisis in the party, Akpanudoedehe reportedly met a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is said to be sponsoring Senator Iyiola Omisore from Osun state for the position of party scribe.

Lagos and Osun chapters of the party have aligned with the choice of Omisore, it was learned that the two-state governors had been working on their colleagues within the zone to accept the Ife senator.

Mixed results

However, as of Sunday night, North-Central governors were still consulting among themselves and with other external stakeholders to adopt a consensus candidate.

North-Central govs hard put on consensus

An aide to one of the governors said that North-Central governors were finding it difficult to reach a consensus.

The APC currently has eight chairmanship aspirants among whom are Mallam Saliu Mustapha (Kwara), Mallam Mohammed Etsu (Niger) Senators Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger), Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), George Akume (Benue), Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).

APC convention: Southwest governors, chieftains reject Buhari’s choice for national secretary

In another report, southwest governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu have rejected the Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding, Ife Oyedele, as the next national secretary of the APC.

According to the report, Oyedele who is from Ondo state, is the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

Oyedele who is said to be a staunch loyalist of the president, was a member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buhari's political bloc in the APC.

Alleged sack of national caretaker secretary

This development followed reports that the APC caretaker committee passed a vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe and sacked him.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, the majority of the members of the committee passed the vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe through a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8.

The committee stated that the sack of Senator Udoedehe is pursuant to Article 17 subsection 5 of the constitution of the APC which allows a majority of any constituted ad-hoc committee of the party to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found wanting.

