The annual public lecture which is in its fourth edition will be spotlighting issues on nation-building and national development

Political heavyweights from the ruling party APC and its arch rival PDP will be present at the event slated to hold in Lagos on Tuesday, March 22

Nigeria’s emerging online newspaper, Freedom Online will be staging the fourth edition of its annual lecture at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja on Tuesday, March 22.

The event has confirmed notable guest speakers like the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, and a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi as the special guest.

Gabriel Akinadewo is the managing director/editor-in-chief of Freedom Online newspaper: Photo Credit: (Gabriel Akinadewo)

Source: Facebook

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the managing director/editor-in-chief, Gabriel Akinadewo said the lecture will be focusing on “ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations”.

He said:

“This is an annual event that brings together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians, and professionals to reflect on national issues and propose objective course of action. We have always been forthright on matters of Nigeria’s progress and future.

“Since the first edition of our annual lecture, we have been inspired by the commitment of our guests and Nigerians in the quest for a better country through advocacy. We believe this time around, the same zeal will be deployed to ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations”.

Also billed to be present at the lecture is former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Other guests to grace the occasion include former police affairs minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd); the immediate past director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; the president and chairman of governing council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo; Prof. Akin Onigbinde and others.

