The call for restructuring has been an ongoing debate for quite a while in Nigeria and some political heavyweights have continued to spearhead the conversation

State governments across the federation have always voted for managing their own resources rather than the federal government

However, the path towards restructuring has gradually begun to gain prominence with the recent reform of allowing local government autonomy

Ondo, Akure - Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Monday, March 14 said it is the responsibility of the state government to dictate the creation of a local government in a state, Daily Trust reports.

The controversial Akeredolu made this known at an event that paid tribute to patriots who fought for the creation of states.

The governor also went further to state that it was high time the federal government grant freedom to state governments across the federation to manage its own resources.

Akeredolu who has over the years been vocal about restructuring said fostering grassroots development requires the freedom of the state government to navigate the affairs of the local government to a suitable taste for the locales.

He said:

“The states of the federation cannot continue to depend on hand-outs from the federal government for even the payment of workers’ salaries.”

Some of the patriots that were honored at the event were, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Baba Animasaun, Chief Olu Adeyemi, R.A Olusa, and J.A. Olukoju.

2023: Any Party With Northern Candidate Will Lose - Governor Akeredolu

In another development, Governor Akeredolu recently said that top political parties like the APC and PDP risk losing the 2023 polls fielding a northern candidate.

The senior advocate stated that he and his counterparts in the southwest, southeast, and south-south region working towards ensuring the next president is from the south.

While making his position known, Akeredolu went further to warn individuals castigating the sequence of power rotation stating that they're enemies of democracy.

2023: Group warns PDP over northern candidature

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party has also been warned not to present a northern candidate for the 2023 polls.

A group known as 'Rest Nigeria' made this call urging that fielding a northerner will be detrimental to the PDP's chances of securing the top seat in Aso Rock.

The group said PDP will be risking its relevance and capacity if precaution is not taken against fielding a northern candidate.

Source: Legit.ng