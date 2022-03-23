The agitation for restructuring has been a major topic in the political sphere of Nigeria since the emergence of former President Goodluck Jonathan

One of those conversations on restructuring has been largely likened to the formation of state police across the 36 states of the federation

However, many political pundits, politicians, and legal practitioners have voiced their skepticism over the formation of state policing

Kaduna-born politician, Senator Shehu Sani said the antecedents of state policing in northern Nigeria will not give room for the formation of state police in the region.

Senator Sani made this known during an online interview monitored by Sahara Reporters, stating that the precolonial era is a critical precedence that state policing will not work in northern Nigeria.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan held a national conference in 2014 which many political pundits tipped to be the pathway to restructuring. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Twitter

According to him, he said emirs of the pre-independence era used police as tools to torment residents who critique the leadership of these emirs.

He said political parties in the post-colonial era also used police as tools to perpetrate public anomaly unleashing wrath on individuals and groups who criticize them, Legit.ng gathered.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sani argued that Nigeria has still not transcended into that cadre of an elite democratic nation that will uphold the rule of law.

He said:

“In as much as it will be good for local security, we also have a problem where it can be used by state governors to persecute political enemies and it becomes the armed wing of the ruling party in the state.”

Senator Shehu Sani speaks on skepticism over state police

While making reference to the incessant banditry and terrorism attacks on innocent citizens in the north, he decried that these anomaly has become prevalent and unhealthy for the national unity of the country.

He however stated that the idea of state policing as a factor to curb banditry and terror attacks is a welcome idea but warned that the misuse of the formation of state police should be envisaged.

When asked of his opinion about Governor Nasir El-Rufai supporting the call for the formation of state police.

He said:

“He (El-Rufai) may be in power today, he wants state police. After May 29 next year and I take over Kaduna State, ask him his views. Should Shehu Sani be in charge of the state police? I don’t know whether he will say give him all the powers to control state police.”

He also disclosed that his encounter with several governors has proven that they all want state police while they are in power stating that when they are out office their ideology changes.

Senator further charged residents and locales of who feels their governor will not misuse the formation of state police to push for it and support the movement for restructuring the police.

2023: 5 Political parties to endorse Tinubu

The candidacy of Bola Tinubu for the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is gradually gaining momentum.

No fewer than 200 groups from the North Central region of the country drummed their support for Bola Tinubu also known as Jagaban.

The groups disclosed that five political parties are ready to join forces in other to hand Tinubu automatic ticket as the frontrunner of the party.

Convention: APC in the south kicks against Senator Adamu’s chairmanship bid

In a contrasting report, the chairmanship bid of Senator Abdullahi Adamu has suffered a huge setback as southern delegates disowns him.

Southern delegates expressed their skepticism of the 76-year-old former Nasarawa state governor questioning his intentions for the south.

The delegates says Senator Adamu is a threat to the ambition of the south in clinching the presidential ticket of the party.

Source: Legit.ng