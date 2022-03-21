Youths across the northern part of Nigeria have been charged to ensure that they liberate themselves from the fangs of older generation of politicians

A former governor of Niger state governor, Babangida Aliyu, has called on northern youths across Nigeria to take control of the nation's political space.

Aliyu while speaking at the presentation of the certificate of excellence as the 'Father of Modern Politics' by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Club, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria chapter say the northern youths should be able to liberate themselves from the older generation.

Former governor Aliyu has called on youths in the north to take charge of their destinies Photo: Babangida Aliyu

Source: UGC

Leadership reports that the former governor also noted that despite the fact that the youths constitute 45 per cent of the Nigerian population, only a few of them are involved in politics or critical decision-making processes.

Charging the youths on skills acquisition, especially in vocational business entrepreneurship, politics and governance, Aliyu said the youths do not owe anyone a living but themselves.

His words:

"They (youths) should not expect the older generations to work for their liberations from poverty and economic shackles as well as from exclusion from politics and political relevance.

“All of you must appreciate that you alone can liberate yourselves as the older adult world is busy taking care of themselves, contesting for public offices, placing themselves in key, lucrative government’s positions and for contracts."

