The DSS recently alleged that three governors are under its watch for their involvement in destabilising the country

According to the DSS, the three accused governors are from the northeast, the north-central, and the south-south regions

A Middle Belt group described the DSS as alarmists, urging the secret police to focus on insecurity in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Forum of Middle Belts Youths have charged the Department of State Services, DSS to channel their powers towards solving the various security challenges facing the country rather than attacking public office holders working day and night to develop their states.

The group while speaking with journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja, said the DSS latest alarm alleging that three serving governors in the country are behind a plot to incite public violence across the country is a distraction.

The Middle Belt Youths asked President Buhari to sack the DSS DG for meddling in politics. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Terrence Kuanum, president of the group, and secretary, Daniel Bichi, who spoke on behalf of the other members, said the accusation by the DSS which should focus on protecting Nigerians through viable intelligence gathering is worrisome.

Kuanum said:

“Unfortunately, we find the tone and the real agenda behind such weighty allegations suspicious, particularly that the service has left the current precarious situation where terrorists have taken over a large chunk of the sovereignty of the country to satisfy some seeming political interests absurd.

“A few days ago, the convoy of the deputy governor of Kebbi state was ambushed and attacked by armed bandits. In the ensuing exchange of gun battle, the terrorists succeeded in killing 19 security operatives that were on that convoy. It took the grace of God for the deputy governor to escape from that attack.

“Within the same time in Kontagora, Niger state, a police station was attacked by assailants. They killed the DPO and six policemen who were on duty patriotically serving their fatherland.

“Just last week, the house of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo was burnt down in Imo state with yet another police station bombed to ashes, leaving several police personnel dead in that attack orchestrated by arm bandits.

“Reports also came out from Nasarawa state where a youth group from the state openly came out to accuse the Fulani herdsmen of opening camps in the southern parts of the state where they have displaced the citizens and are using the camps as a base to attack the neighbouring communities in Benue state.

“These unprovoked attacks have continued without any resistance from the security agencies for either lack of capacity or manpower.”

The group further urged President Buhari to reject the report and sack the Director-General of DSS without further delay for failing in his responsibilities and abating genocide in the country.

Three serving governors placed under security watch -DSS

Recall that a national newspaper had earlier reported that three governors from three different regions of the country have been placed under watch by security agencies.

The report stated that the governors are under scrutiny over their alleged plot to destabilise Nigeria through protests.

It was gathered that the serving governors got into trouble after investigations showed that their plan may engulf the northern part of Nigeria if not put under check.

Buhari asked to sack two appointees over fuel scarcity crisis

Meanwhile, a coalition of some youth and Niger Delta groups on Tuesday, March 8 demanded for the immediate resignation of the minister of petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva over the damages and hardship inflicted upon Nigerians due to the importation of contaminated fuel.

The groups comprising the Movement of the Survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex Agitators for Good Governance, and Coalition of Civil Society Groups also called for the resignation of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari on the issue.

The national coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, who addressed a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja argued that the economic loss and damage caused by the duo's actions are too grievous to be overlooked.

Source: Legit.ng