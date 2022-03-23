Socio-political groups of northern extraction are bent on seeing Bola Ahmed Tinubu become the president in 2023

The groups, under the aegis of North Central Agenda for Tinubu (NCAT), have claimed that they will make sure political parties work together for Tinubu's victory

The plan is to form a political party that will give the former Lagos governor an automatic presidential ticket

The drumbeats for Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition are getting louder across Nigeria, especially in the northern region.

Quite akin to this, not less than 200 groups from the North Central are fully behind Tinubu's aspiration to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023, Punch reports.

On the platform of North Central Agenda for Tinubu (NCAT), the groups noted that at least five political parties are ready to join forces and give the former Lagos governor an automatic ticket if the All Progressives Congress (APC) fails to choose him as its flagbearer.

According to NCAT's president, John Ali Oriri, Tinubu has proven his mettle as a reputable manager of human resources going by the list of political leaders he has mentored over the years, The Nation added.

Oriri added that the APPC's national leader has sound and workable solutions to Nigeria's many economic travails.

He said:

“The support groups will identify and prepare five alternate political parties that would give Tinubu automatic ticket as their presidential flagbearer if the APC fails to do the needful.

“The former governor of Lagos state has proven that he is a great manager of resources, especially human resources, as he has mentored and groomed political leaders that have positively impacted Nigeria through the posts they have held or still holding.

“He has proven to be economically sound to get solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria."

2023 Presidency: Why I can’t disown Tinubu, Emir of Katsina makes new revelation

Meanwhile, the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, said he could not disown Tinubu in the event that as the APC leader needed his support as he sought to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

The emir spoke in his palace in Katsina when he received members of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju led by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

He also reportedly promised to look into Tinubu's political aspiration with the view to contributing, advising and correcting where necessary.

