The race for the chairmanship seat of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has reached a fever pitch as more updates continue to unravel

With just three days to the national convention of the APC, some delegates have begun to disclose their most preferred candidates and their least preferred candidates

One of the least preferred candidates for the number one seat of the party is 75-year-old Senator Abdullahi Adamu

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship bid of former Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Adamu is currently under threat following a cryptic statement he uttered, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Senator Adamu who has been rumored to be endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari raised the doubts of party members when asked about his position in the zoning of the presidential ticket.

President Buhari recently cleared the air about endorsing any candidate for the chairmanship seat of APC. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

He said:

“My answer to that is the constitution. Nowhere in the Nigerian Constitution that says we should zone any public office.

“There is Federal Character, but not that parties must zone positions for presidency during election. The constitution is being reviewed. If you want a specific provision that a presidential position be zoned, you say it, and tell us how you want it to be zoned.”

His comments seem to have cast doubts amongst the party faithful especially delegates from the south who are basking in confidence that the presidential ticket will be zoned to the region.

Legit.ng gathered a late-night meeting was held in that regard on Tuesday, March 22 by delegates of the convention to deliberate on resolving issues likened to the chairmanship bid.

Sources disclosed during a meeting a vote of no confidence was passed against Senator Adamu who turns 76-years in July.

Senator Adamu has perfect hatred for the south – APC delegates

Some of the delegates at the meeting reiterated that the chairmanship bid of Senator Adamu is not considerable, stating that they hold no personal grudge against him.

However, the delegates expressed their skepticism over his intentions for the southern region as they questioned his likeness for the region.

They said:

“We have nothing personal against Abdullahi Adamu except for the fact that he has demonstrated an undiluted hatred for the South.

“Recall that this man rubbished the call for zoning and went ahead to use insulting words on our leaders who spearhead zoning.

“Such a man cannot be trusted with the leadership of a party with a beard and national outlook like the APC. We would wait for him in an ambush.”

The delegates vehemently stated that they will not cast their votes for him because of his attitudinal problems and lack of composure.

