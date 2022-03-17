The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arrested former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

Obiano, who has been on the Commission’s watchlist for months, was arrested at about 8.30pm.

He was reportedly on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States after handing over to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo.

EFCC had last November placed Mr Obiano on a watchlist.

