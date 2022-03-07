Professor Charles Soludo has said that his government will not tolerate any bureaucratic bottlenecks that could stall productivity in Anambra state

The governor-elect said his administration would ensure that government activities and projects are duly implemented as at when due

According to Soludo, it would be wrong for state workers to tarnish the image which he protects both locally and internationally

The Anambra state's governor-elect, Charles Soludo, has said that his administration will not tolerate unnecessary delays in the execution of government projects and activities in the state.

Leadership reports that Soludo warned that his administration would not tolerate official protocols aimed at undermining his activities as the state's key administrator.

Speaking on the plans set down by the incoming Soludo administration, the media aide to the governor-elect, Christian Aburime, said his principal has made it clear that he would not allow his image to be tarnished after all he did as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other international achievements.

Soldo has warned against bottlenecks that could delay the implementation of government activities and projects in Anambra state Photo: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

Aburime assured that Soludo would be assuming office as the governor of Anambra state with sound pedigree and unassailable integrity having distinguished himself in his previous performances in public office.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

"In all these sensitive public offices, Soludo showed an uncommon brilliance and depth understanding of the roles the offices were required to play in driving the growth and development of the nation.

“As he sets forth at dawn on March 17, 2022, to be sworn in as the Governor of Anambra, Soludo, obviously will be setting out to replicate those stellar attributes that have genuinely distinguished him as a high performer.”

Weeks to inauguration, Soludo announces new minimum qualification for Anambra political appointees

Political appointees in Anambra state must now have a minimum qualification of Ordinary National Diploma.

This was made known in an expression of interest form for available job positions in Anambra state.

The form which listed various opportunities for Ndi Anambra was personally signed by the governor-elect Charles Soludo.

Soludo is a blessing to Anambra state, says Innocent Chukwuma

Entrepreneurs in Anambra state have continued to showcase their excitement over the prospect of having Professor Soludo as their next governor.

Soludo, 61, is a prominent and accomplished economist who once governed the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Africa's biggest car manufacturer, says Soludo's victory in the election will bring about economic progress in Anambra.

Source: Legit.ng