It is no longer news that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The former governor was arrested because he is on the watch list of the EFCC. Although the details of the EFCC’s allegations against him could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Premium Times had reported in November last year that the EFCC had in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021, requested the Service to place the governor on watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the International airports and other points of entry and exit.\

EFCC arrested him hours after he lost the constitutional immunity shielding him from criminal prosecution while in office as governor.

