Professor Charles Soludo has said that he will roll out the list of his cabinet members within one week of assuming office as governor of Anambra state

The governor made this declaration during his inauguration ceremony which took place at the Government House on Thursday, March 17

According to Soludo, there is no time to waste as work is to begin for him immediately as the new governor of the state

The newly sworn-in governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo, on Thursday, March 17, said that he would be needing just one week to roll out a list of his commissioners.

The Punch reports that Soludo made the assurance to the people of the state during his inaugural ceremony at the Anambra state Government House in Awka.

Soludo has assured Ndi Anambra of a list of his cabinet members in one week time Photo: Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Speaking shortly after signing the swearing-in documents, Soludo assured that there is no time to waste but to assume work immediately as the governor of the state.

The Anambra state governor promised to work at least eight hours every as he and his team already used the last one month to celebrate his victory at the governorship elections.

His words:

"Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare. In a few minutes, I will announce some of the principal officers of the administration, and commence with serious meetings of the Anambra State Security Council, followed by a meeting with the permanent secretaries, a meeting on Okpoko, and with my Strategy, Execution and Evaluation team.

“Within the next one week, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly.”

