The newly sworn-in governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, on Thursday, March 17, expressed worry over the exchange of words and slaps between the wife of the outgoing governor, Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu.

Speaking minutes after the incident occurred, Soludo who had concentrated on signing his swearing-in document said those who want to leave are free to do so.

The documents were signed by Soludo before the presence of the chief judge of Anambra state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu and other residents of the state present.

The newly inaugurated governor further informed Ndi Anambra that the state he is focused on developing is one in which law and order will be respected.

His words:

“Those who also want to leave can as well do so. The Anambra we are talking about is a place of law and order."

While at that, the former governor of the state, Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebele, left the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

