A report had emerged on Monday, March 14, that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had informed President Muhammadu Buhari that he would be contesting to take over from him in the 2023 presidential election in order to consolidate on the achievements of the APC-led government.

A report by Daily Trust, quoting credible sources in the presidency said the vice president, after consulting top party men decided to inform the president about his ambition, hence putting to question the speculation that the VP would not contest against the Asiwaju of Lagos, Bola Tinubu.

Presidential sources claim that Osinbajo has not notified Buhari of his presidential ambition (Photo: @NGRPresident)

Legit.ng probes into report

But Legit.ng further probed into the report by reaching out to many aides of Osinbajo. While some have debunked the report, others carefully said it was ‘speculative’ to say the VP has told the president about his ambition for the top seat.

A reliable source at the presidency told Legit.ng to ignore the report, stating that such a declaration would not have happened when the president is away in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the source:

“You think it’s proper for the Vice president to have made such a declaration to the president even while he is outside the country. It’s not true. He has not told Mr President anything of such yet. Such a declaration would not come without a ceremony. It’s not a topic for speculation. It’s something that once it happens, everyone will know. Why should such a declaration be done quietly?

“When Asiwaju Bola Timubu declared, it was in the Villa and he came out to address the press openly. Is there anything to hide in declaring one’s ambition? I think the V.P has the right to contest and it shouldn't be something that would be done in the secret."

Buhari aware Osinbajo will run

Another source told Legit.ng that the president has always been aware of Osinbajo’s intention to run. He further disclosed that the president’s body language also favours the vice president so there wouldn’t be any need for a secret declaration to the president.

The source said:

“If he is informing the president, he will do that and face the media to defend his intention. He cannot tell the president and then leave room for speculation.

"You know the Vice President does not really have the time for all that drama. He is a straightforward ‘thinker’ and leader."

Spokesman Akande’s response

But when Legit.ng reached out to Laolu Akande, the Vice President's spokesman, his response was not exactly direct. He merely said the report was a speculation.

He could not tell whether the speculation was true or false. He, however, insisted that everything concerning the Vice President’s ambition would be communicated officially.

Posers to report on VP informing Buhari

But a top aide to Osinbajo has further questioned the report, stating that it failed to establish a few things to make it believable. He questioned both the angle of the VP informing the president and that of the APC ‘suspended’ meeting.

According to the aide, the report failed to establish when and where Osinbajo informed Buhari about his 2023 ambition. He went further to argue that the report failed to present details of how it was done.

Regarding the ‘suspended’ meeting with APC chairmen, he also queried the report, saying:

“Who called the meeting?

“Is it possible to fix a meeting with someone without the person's knowledge and approval?

“Can a meeting that was not scheduled be canceled or shelved?”

Osinbajo leaving room for speculation

Legit.ng has observed that the Osinbajo with his silence amid calls at different quarters to run for the 2023 elections has left room for too many speculations.

It would be recalled that various groups and individuals have called on the vice president to contest for the 2023 elections, but he has continued to remain neutral, leaving supporters and the media to speculate about his ambition.

Some have, however, blamed his silence on his relationship with Tinubu who had earlier declared his 2023 ambition.

But it is yet to be seen if Osinbajo will be making the declaration anytime soon even though it appears time is no longer in his friend.

Meanwhile, Tinubu's plan to succeed Buhari in 2023 seemed to be shaking.

Legit.ng reports that a source at the Presidential Villa, who pleaded anonymity revealed on Monday, January 31, that the APC chieftain did not get the response he expected from the president during his last visit to the Villa where he announced his intention to run for the country’s number one seat.

The source stated that there wass really nothing hidden in the whole thing, saying that the pressure on Osinbajo from Tinubu’s camp is because Buhari did not respond favourably to Asiwaju’s request.

