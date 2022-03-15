Barely 24-hours after a report that Osinbajo notified President Buhari of his presidential ambition, new development has contradicted the report

Despite the prevalent crisis in the APC, President Buhari is yet to officially issue a statement or address the press on the plans of the party

It is not certain who President Buhari is endorsing for the chairmanship seat of the APC or who will be backing for the presidential ticket

The camp of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has refuted claims that he notified President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Nation reports.

Rebutting this claim, the spokesperson to the Vice President, Laolu Akande said reports making the rounds about his boss were mere speculations, Legit.ng gathered.

Recall Legit.ng had reported on Monday, March 14 that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo notified the president of his ambition ahead of the general elections in 2023.

This was according to a source that said Osinbajo had carried out consultations with some major political stakeholders before intimating President Buhari of his ambition.

The source said:

“The vice president had first consulted some prominent Nigerians who encouraged him to vie for the presidency and they also encouraged him to tell the President himself.

“They told him not to allow a third party to tell the President so that the ambition will not be misconstrued.”

It was also gathered President Buhari’s reaction to the notification was that of predictability to the news as he smiled mildly and wished Osinbajo well in his endeavours.

The source said:

“Buhari smiled in his usual characteristic manner…he listened to the VP carefully and while responding, he gave him the green light and wished him well without giving him any commitment or assurance of supporting him ahead of other contenders.

“He blessed the intention just the way he blessed Tinubu when he visited him in the Villa and unveiled his plan to vie for the Presidency."

However, another aide to Osinbajo who preferred anonymity downplayed reports that the Vice President is nursing a presidential ambition. The aide said such a report lacks fact as it does not carry when, where, and how the conversation between both parties took place.

2023: Governor Hope Uzodimma harps on APC chances

In another development, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has reflected on the chances of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the 2023 general elections.

Uzodinma made this known during a television interview on Monday, March 14.

He said all the positions available at the general elections in 2023 is theirs for the taken stating with confidence that the ruling party will conquer.

2023: Dilemma hits PDP over zoning of presidential ticket

Elsewhere in the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party is at the moment stuck in limbo over the presidential ticket of the party.

According to numerous reports, PDP on Monday, March 14 commenced strategic meetings in deciding which zone gets the presidential ticket.

The meeting was reported to have commenced at night, starting with the national caucus to harmonize its position on the agenda for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where decisions on zoning the presidential ticket will be taken.

