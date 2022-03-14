Professor Yemi Osinbajo has finally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition

The VP told the president of his desire to take over from him to consolidate the achievements they recorded since they took over from PDP

Orji Uzo Kalu, and Senator Rochas Okorocha have all declared their interest in the presidency on the platform of the APC

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition.

According to Daily trust Newspaper, Osinbajo told Buhari of his desire to take over from him in 2023 so as to consolidate the achievements they recorded since 2015.

Quoting a source, the newspaper added:

“Certainly, VP Osinbajo has told the president that he wants to succeed him. The vice president had first consulted some prominent Nigerians who encouraged him to vie for the presidency and they also encouraged him to tell the president himself.

“They told him not to allow a third party to tell the president so that the ambition will not be misconstrued.

According to another source, Buhari was not surprised when Osinbajo approached him over his ambition.

The source said:

“Buhari smiled in his usual characteristic manner…he listened to the VP carefully and while responding, he gave him the green light and wished him well without giving him any commitment or assurance of supporting him ahead of other contenders.

“He blessed the intention just the way he blessed Tinubu when he visited him in the Villa and unveiled his plan to vie for the presidency. And I think the president is being careful. Remember what he said while granting an interview to a national television.”

Meanwhile, the vice president is yet to make public his ambition. He will struggle for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu among others.

