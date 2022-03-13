A powerful northern youth group has endorsed former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the next leader of the country come 2023

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Northern Youth Council, Dr. Isah Abubakar has stated that the group has endorsed former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as the next president of the country.

At 64, the Northern Youth Council says Jonathan is way younger than many presidents across the world. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Dr. Abubakar stated this on Saturday, March 12 when he appeared on a news programme on Arise TV.

He also commended the various groups that have been clamouring for the return of the former president to Aso Rock in 2023.

His words:

“I think it is a great innovation to invite the former president to reconsider championing the affairs of this country.

”Having been the president of Nigeria at a time for good six years or thereabout, we believe that Jonathan is capable, has the competence, and the experience to drive our nation to the next level and as well build upon what the current administration is doing in terms of infrastructure.

“We cannot deny the fact that we need experience to govern any country. In countries with presidents at age 35 or 40, the elderly ones must have set templates that would drive the country without supervision.

“We have cases in Nigeria where we have young governors, and honestly what they are giving us is not what is expected of them.

“So, I would not say I am not saying I am not supporting a youth presidency, but there is a question mark to it. The youths that have been given the opportunity to serve in different capacities, what have they offered?”

Asked what political platform the former president will contest from if he heeds the call to throw his hat into the race, Dr. Abubakar said:

“What really matters is someone who will take us back to blessed memory where we have that national unity, where we don't feel bad about each other. Jonathan gave us that platform when he was the president. Jonathan is the only person that has the heart to tolerate whatsoever that comes towards him.

“Don't forget he is the first sitting president in West Africa that lost an election and gladly called Mr. President to congratulate him. So, we need people with forgiving hearts. People who can drive the economy to where it is supposed to be.

“We are convinced that this man, having been deputy governor, governor, vice president, and later president, lost an election and handed over power to the opposition, is the perfect fit for the job.

“I think President Muhammadu Buhari needs to consider handing over to Jonathan if Jonathan is ready to contest. We believe with the calls from all parts of the country, he will put it into consideration and contest for the presidency.”

2023: Nigerian professionals urge Goodluck Jonathan to join presidential race

Recall that the Coalition of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (CNPP) recently called on Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group made the call on Wednesday, March 9 during a world press conference held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Addressing journalists at the briefing with the theme: ‘’2023: The way forward,’’ Dr. Ibrahim Baba, convener of the coalition said they feel compelled to join other patriotic Nigerians urging Jonathan to come out of his political leave and contest for the office of the president.

2023: Goodluck Jonathan, beacon of hope for consolidation of democracy - Group

In a related development, Southern Network for Good Governance, a political pressure group, has said former President Jonathan remains the beacon of hope for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria as the 2023 general elections approach.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 8, the national coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, said during his tenure, former President Jonathan displayed a rare quality of mobilizing all sections of the country to pursue a common course for development.

He further said during the Jonathan presidency, he was able to mobilize Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda.

