Benue Governor Ortom in Makurdi said the president has failed Nigerians in all areas of his electoral promises, especially with the worsening insecurity in the country

The governor at a press briefing decried the high level of insecurity in his state as well as the country at large

He urged the president to step down and hand over the affairs of the country to Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, else the country would go down

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying from all indications, the president lacks the capacity to rescue the country from the worsening economic and security predicaments confronting the nation.

Vanguard reports that the governor who spoke on Monday, March 14, with newsmen in Makurdi, among others, said Since the inception of our country Nigerian even before the independence we have never witnessed this kind of nepotism that is going on in our country.

Meanwhile, Ortom is one of the prominent critics of the President Buhari-led government, especially on matters of security and the economy of the country.

Governor Ortom says Buhari has failed Nigerians in the area of insecurity and the worsening economy. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

He said:

"We have never witnessed this level of disunity in our country. We have never seen this level of insecurity and we have never seen this kind of economic downturn the way we have it today.

“He can resign and hand over to his Vice to handle the affairs of this country otherwise this country is going down. No wonder in 2014 I saw a video clip where the President promised Nigerians that his APC government was going to take Nigeria from the top to bottom.”And today if nothing is done, if the president does not rise up to the responsibility of taking this country out of the bottom to the top, we are going underneath."

He urged the president to hand over the affairs of the country to his vice, Yemi Osinbajo while noting that it is time Nigerians experience the desired change.

Ortom affirmed:

“So I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. If he wants APC to continue he should hand over to his Vice to take up from there. Anybody who is deceiving President Buhari telling him that he has performed well is a liar.”

