The Coalition of Independent Observers on Sunday, March 13, accused some leaders within the ruling All Progressives Congress of plots to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The coalition said some members which it described as cabals are hell-bent on using autocratic means to truncate the nation's democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the executive director of the coalition, Abdullahi Bilal, said that the concept of internal democracy is effectively dead in the ruling party.

Condemning the undemocratic internal political affairs carried out by key members of the ruling party, Bilal called on Nigerians to get involved in the matters affecting the APC.

Stating that the time to watch some of the political activities from the sideline is long gone, Bilal the events unfolding within the APC is worrisome while those behind it should be called to order.

His words:

"Nigerians have been following the unfolding events in the All Progressive Party (APC) with keen interest.

"The essence of this briefing today is to call for a shift in attitude and response to what is happening in the APC, it is time to move from treating the party’s crisis as a spectator event as the consequences of what is going on in APC would impact all citizens."

Recalling that the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party went to comatose following a series of internal political crises which it suffered in the past, the coalition said those eradicating internal democracy in the APC would come out to ensure that votes do not count.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai's involvement

The coalition further identified the governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai as one of the arrowheads of the cabal bent on dragging the ruling party and the nation's democracy down.

Bilal said:

"At the forefront of this rampaging autocrats is the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who incidentally was at the forefront of the death of internal democracy that killed the PDP.

"We will not be surprised if the desperation with which he is pursuing an autocratic installation of the next government is derived by his desire to return to power at the federal level in order to continue the implementation of anti-people policies that can only thrive in a stifled democracy.

Coup d'etat becoming fashionable for African politicians

The coalition warned that the anti-democratic tendencies of the political class in its desperate attempts to control the levers of power are making coup d'etat an increasingly fashionable option.

Bilal added:

"Our fear about the prospects of Nigeria descending into full-blown dictatorship is coalescing into reality owing to a return to an era where coups are now considered fashionable. associates returned to the drawing board to design fresh evils against democracy in Nigeria."

2023: Buhari reads riot act to APC governors, other party members

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier issued a strong warning to key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president warned the governors and leaders of the ruling party to desist from backstabbing each other.

According to President Buhari, parties splintered by competing egos are only headed for the worst, especially with the 2023 general election drawing near.

Leaked document surfaces as INEC finally reacts to Governor Buni's sack, replacement with Abubakar Bello

A leaked document had shown that the Independent National Electoral Commission has rejected the replacement of Governor Mai Mala-Buni with his Niger state counterpart.

In the document, INEC said it would not honour the emergence of Governor Sani Bello of Niger state as the chairman of the APC's caretaker committee.

According to the commission, it has not been duly informed about a change of leadership in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

Source: Legit.ng