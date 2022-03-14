The proposed date of the All Progressives Congress national convention slated for Saturday, March 26, seems to be on track

This is so as the stakeholders of the party are taking a big step to get the court order stopping the party’s national convention

There are indications that Governor Mai Mala Buni may supervise the party’s national convention

Amid the controversy over who is the authentic head of the All Progressives Congress (APC), top members of the party have resolved to vacate the court order stopping the party’s national convention slated for March 26.

Daily Trust citing sources within the party on Sunday, March 13, said that the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as other stakeholders in the APC, had concluded plans to vacate the suit this week.

Bigwigs in the ruling APC have resolved to vacate the court order stopping the party’s national convention. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The order was made on November 18, 2021, following an ex parte application by an aggrieved member of the party, Hon. Salisu Umoru.

Umoru is seeking to restrain the APC and Governor Mai Mala Buni from organising any convention until the determination of the suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The judge ruled that the APC can only conduct a national convention after the hearing and determination of the suit.

The order was granted by Justice Bello Kawu. The judge also ordered an accelerated hearing in the matter.

No more postponements will be tolerated

In another report by The Punch, Yobe state governor and chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, may supervise the party’s national convention.

It was gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that Buni head the party’s exercise with a strict condition that no more postponements would be tolerated.

The Nigerian leader who is away on a medical trip took the decision in London after a meeting with his most trusted allies which includes Malami.

APC convention: Coalition of independent observers accuses cabal of plot to undermine democracy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some governors in the APC have been described as cabals by the Coalition of Independent Observers.

The governors are said to be focused on planning a coup within the party that could degenerate to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

According to the coalition, the is a need for every Nigerian to get interested in the ongoing internal political activities of the APC and call for redress from key members of the party.

APC members head to London, mount pressure on Buhari over chairmanship position

Meanwhile, top members of the APC are mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to drop his choice candidate for the party's national chairmanship position.

Some of the leaders within the party have advised the president to allow for members interested in the position to contest for chairman at the scheduled Saturday, March 26, national convention.

The president had also hinted that his preferred candidate for the position of national chairman of the APC is Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng