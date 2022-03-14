The crisis within the All Progressives Congress seems to be taking a toll on some of the key members of the party

Some party members including the governor of Kaduna state are said to have departed for London to meet with President Buhari on his preferred candidate for the national chairmanship position

The members are persuading the president to allow for a contest for the national chairmanship position in the party

Top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to drop his choice candidate for the party's national chairmanship position.

The Nation reports that some of the leaders within the party have advised the president to allow for members interested in the position to contest for chairman at the scheduled Saturday, March 26, national convention.

Some APC leaders are in London to persuade Buhari on having a contest for the chairmanship position in the party Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Recall that the president recently travelled to London for a two weeks medical check-up amid the crisis rocking the ruling party.

The president had also hinted that his preferred candidate for the position of national chairman of the APC is Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

However, in a bid to persuade the president for a change of mind on his preferred candidate for APC's national chairman, some members of the party have travelled to London this weekend.

Some of these members include the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai alongside other party strategists.

The pressure on the president to change his strategy for the number one position in the party is said to be coming mostly from his inner caucus strategists and leaders of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Consensus candidate for APC chairmanship position a mere speculation

Daily Trust reports that a former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, had earlier stated that President Buhari's endorsement of a chairman for the PDP is mere speculations.

However, sources within the party affirmed that the caucus members are working with other members of the APC to persuade the president to make room for open content for the chairmanship position.

A source said:

“El-Rufai just left for London today (Sunday) as part of an engagement team with the President to allow the convention to hold on March 26.”

In addition, to those meeting with the president in London is the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari who was also expected in London last night.

