Some former members of the Peoples Democratic Party might be wooed back to the party ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu is leading a team of the opposition members on talks with past governors, senators and other influential politicians

Some of the top members of the PDP who have been targeted for this purpose are Senator Danjuma Goje, Ibrahim Shekarau and several lawmakers

Top members of the Peoples Democratic Party led by its national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, have already initiated talks with former governors, senators and members of the party who had decamped to other political platforms.

The Nation reports that the opposition hopes to expand its coast with the move ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Iyorchia Ayu is leading a team of PDP chieftains to woo some of the party's former members Photo: Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the PDP's team has lined up some of the party's former top members who have joined other political platforms.

Some top politicians to be wooed by PDP

Top on the list of politicians the party has lined up to woo back into the PDP include the former governors Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi) and Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano).

In addition, 22 senators and about 50 lawmakers of the House of Representatives who are currently in the All Progressives Congress party are being targeted.

There are also speculations that the numbers could skyrocket considering the ongoing crisis within the APC at the moment.

Sources privy to the matter said the PDP is leveraging on the growing APC crisis and the party's post-congress conflict to woo some of the politicians.

One of the sources “The PDP is undercutting APC in many states with its National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, leading the negotiations.

“The opposition party is capitalising on the crisis in APC, especially the pall of uncertainty on the party’s convention and mindset on presidential and governorship primaries. The high number of court cases involving APC is enormous and scary."

The source added that some of the negotiations have been solidified and it is believed that many of them will blossom.

