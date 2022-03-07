Saliu Mustapha is said to be a long-time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari right from the days of the now-defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC)

The Kwara-born politician has been highly favored by the party faithful in the North-Central region as the next chairman of the ruling party

Mustapha's affiliation with President Muhammadu Buhari has been speculated by some party stakeholders as a likely determining factor to his emergence as the head of the party top seat

A major front-runner of the chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has been urged not to step down his ambition for the party's apex seat.

NAN reports that the Kwara state chapter of the party alongside other stakeholders made this call during a courtesy visit to Mustapha's residence in Ilorin over the weekend.

Stakeholders of the APC on a solidarity visit to Saliu Mustapha's residence in Ilorin. Photo Credit: NAN

Source: UGC

The entourage led by former speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Benjamin Yisa urged Mustapha to step up his campaign train as he is the best man for the party's apex seat.

"Mustapha's aspiration was a collective decision of the state chapter of the party, and any decisions he has to take on the aspirations must resonate with a majority of party members and stakeholders in the state."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"This contest is now beyond you. It has become bigger than you. It is no longer the aspiration of Saliu Mustapha, the individual. It is a representation of our collective destinies as a chapter, and as a people", he said.

Another APC stalwart in the state, Hamza Salaudeen of Ilorin East local government said Mustapha's ambition is a historic feat that must be celebrated and supported.

Also speaking during the courtesy visit, Mahmoud Baako of Asa local government area in Kwara state urged Mustapha not to rest on his ores.

He said:

"We are aware of the purported endorsement by the President. As long as we have not been properly communicated, this does not bother at all. This is not the time to withdraw. Rather, it is time to intensify our campaigns. We shall be with you all the way".

Mustapha who was gladdened by the courtesy visit, expressed his appreciation as he thanked the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the group, and other stakeholders for their support stating that he will continue to offer his all-round commitment and dedication to the party.

North-central moves against Tinubu's candidate endorses Buhari's long term ally

The 49-year-old Mustapha has been highly favored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central zone as the next national chairman of the party.

Mustapha is said to be a long-term ally of President Muhammadu Buhari going from the days of the now-defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

President Muhamadu Buhari clinched the presidential for the CPC at the time while Mustapha was the deputy national chairman of the party.

National Convention: APC Holds Make or Mar Meeting Over Zonal Congresses

In other development, uncertainty seems to be trailing the zonal congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that possibility of any zonal congress to be staged in the All Progressives Congress (APC) hangs on the decision of a meeting by zonal chairmen holding later today, Monday, March 7, in Abuja.

Some of the APC-led states have vehemently stated that there are no clear statements or modalities for zonal congresses slated for Saturday, March 12.

Source: Legit.ng