Nigerians have been urged to ensure that they use their voters' cards wisely in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

This call was made by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state while commissioning some projects in the state

According to the governor, the ticket to improve the lives of citizens is in the and of every voter across Nigeria

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, March 3, said that the lives of Nigerians across the country would improve once the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes over leadership from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reports that Governor Wike gave the assurance during the inauguration ceremony of the 3.5 km long Mgbuoshimini-Nkpor Road in Rumuolumeni community, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to vote for PDP in the 2023 elections Photo: Rivers state government

Wike said that the PDP's major focus is to ensure that the economic hardship foisted on Nigerians by the APC-led administration ends.

Calling on all Nigerians to ensure they use their voters' cards to send the ruling party packing by 2023, Wike said the APC does not the capability to give Nigerians to good life they deserve.

The Punch reports that the governor further accused the APC of lacking the prerequisites needed for delivering productive good governance to any nation.

His words:

“If this crowd that has come out here will come out in 2023, the election will be free. If you don’t change the bad government, you too, are part of the bad government.

“So, use your voter’s card to throw away this government at the federal level that has killed Nigeria. That has made hunger, and poverty everywhere. People don’t have jobs, the hard economy policy does not work. But by the grace of God, PDP will change all these.”

2023: Wike says he is ready to play politics of stomach infrastructure

Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that he is now focused on empowering people with welfare packages.

The governor specifically noted that those who have worked for the stability of his government will benefit from these packages.

Known as 'stomach infrastructure' in political parlance, the governor said political soldiers deserve to be rewarded for their loyalty.

2023: Old generation should step aside, says ex-President Obasanjo

Similarly, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, February 21 called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way for the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

Obasanjo made the comment while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria.’

