Rabiu Kwankwaso's TNM party is looking to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023

The coalition party has set its national convention for Wednesday, March 30, as a step towards intensifying their campaign

Kwankwaso, who is likely to clinch the presidential ticket for the coalition party, will slog it out with political heavyweight like Tinubu to win Nigeria's number one political seat

Former Kano state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has announced that his political movement, The National Movement (TNM) has joined forces with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Leadership reports.

Confirming this report in Abuja, the interim national chairman of the NPP, John Ifeimeje said the merger was possible because both parties share the same political ideologies.

Rabiu Kwankwaso's merger with the NNPP is coming few days after defecting from the PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that the coalition party is set to hold its convention on Wednesday, March 30.

Ifeimeje said:

“Members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the party and TNM in terms of their aims and objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and core beliefs as well the shared patriotic tendencies of the leaders and members of both the NNPP and the TNM.

“It is appropriate at this point to inform Nigerians that the fusion of the two leading Nigerian patriotic fronts: the NNPP and the TNM has already been consummated. The Party has already appointed Caretaker Committees at state and national levels with the mandate of, among other things, conducting congresses and convention for the purpose of electing substantive executives.”

Similarly, the coalition party also announced setting up a national caretaker committee.

The committee saw the emergence of Boniface Aniebonam as the Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman, John Chris Ifeimeje as national chairman, Suleiman Hunkuyi as deputy chairman.

Others include Oladipo Olayoku as the national secretary Ajuji Ahmed as the deputy national secretary.

2023: Kwankwaso dumps PDP, set sights on presidency

Recall that Senator Kwankwaso had earlier announced his departure from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Kano governor revealed during an interview with BBC Hausa stating that he will be joining forces with the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

He added that preparations were in top gear and he would announce his next step of action before the end of March.

2023: Osinbajo's camp reportedly reaches out to Kwankwaso

In a contrasting development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the camp of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo reached out to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for collaboration ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, at the time of this report, was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This meeting sparked rumours that the former Kano state governor might be on the verge of defecting to the ruling party.

