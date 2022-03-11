Ahead of the national convention of the ruling APC, about 208 court cases are threatening the exercise which is slated for March 26

Meanwhile, the chairmanship tussle is still on between Governor Sule of Niger state and Governor Buni of Yobe state

But the INEC rejected a letter inviting it to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the governing party where Bello’s chairmanship, among other things, is to be ratified

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently battling no fewer than 208 court cases with some of them challenging the leadership of the party in various states and the legitimacy of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The Punch reports that the cases, which among others, are seeking a declaration nullifying all state congresses under the leadership of the CECPC, are threatening the party’s national convention scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

This came to the fore on Thursday, March 10, as Yusuf Ali, an aide to the Yobe state governor and CECPC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed that Buni remained the APC chairman.

Governor Mai Mala Buni insists he remains the chairman of the APC caretaker committee. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni, APC Governors

Source: Facebook

A document obtained by the newspaper on Thursday, however, showed that in the last one year, 208 cases had been instituted against the APC.

In some of the cases, litigants had obtained court injunctions restraining the party from conducting its convention or recognising the leadership of some states.

Buni’s aide faults El-Rufai, says Yobe gov remains APC chair

Meanwhile, an aide to Buni, Ali, in an interview with one of our correspondents, dismissed a statement credited to El-Rufai on Thursday.

He stated:

“Mai Mala Buni remains the chairman of the APC. Just wait and see what will happen. Mai Mala Buni has the full backing of the President and other governors. We are expecting him back in the country before Saturday.

“Most of those ganging up against Buni are aggrieved politicians who lost control of party machinery in their states and also lost out in the power struggle. They wanted certain favours from Mai Mala Buni which were against the collective interest of the party and Mai refused them. That’s why they gang up against him.

“Mai Mala Buni will return as the party chairman, just wait and see. They cannot contend with him. He is a smarter politician than all of them.”

Governor Sani Bello Speaks On Replacing Buni

Prequel to the ouster of Buni, current acting-chairman, Sani Bello revealed his stance over the recent crisis in the party.

He stated that his emergence as acting-chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was due to Buni's absence in the country.

Bello claimed that his absence was what prompted the change in leadership.

Convention: Don’t Step Down, Kwara APC Charge Mustapha to Intensify Campaign

In another development, the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared their support for Saliu Mustapha.

Delegates of the APC in Kwara made this known during a courtesy visit to Mustapha over the weekend.

The entourage led by former speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Benjamin Yisa, urged Mustapha to step up his campaign train as he is the best man for the party's apex seat.

