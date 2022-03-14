Governor Nyesom Wike is furious over Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu's recent comment tending towards defecting from the PDP

In his opinion on Saturday, March 12, the Rivers governor believes the Edo deputy governor is an ingrate

Wike said it is a shame that Shaibu can threaten the PDP with defection after the party gave him and Governor Obaseki the ticket in the last Edo governorship poll

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The deputy governor of Edo, Philip Shiabu, has come under serious heat for saying that there are other alternatives to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Seeing this remark as a threat to the PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday, March 12 slammed the Edo deputy governor and described him as an ingrate who alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki was given the party's ticket in the state's last governorship election, The Cable reports.

Governor Wike said Shaibu is an ingrate

According to Wike, it is shame that Shaibu who was one of those begging the leadership of the PDP on their knees to get the party's reception could say this. The Nation added.

The fiery Rivers governor who spoke during the inauguration of the Eastern bypass road project in Port Harcourt on Saturday also recalled that Shaibu lost his local government in an election.

His words:

“Threatening the party, that there are alternatives to PDP. This is the same people that were kneeling down to beg for us to give them the umbrella, today you have the effrontery to threaten the PDP. Such a shame.

"These are the same people when they were denied tickets under APC, they were running helter-skelter begging everybody to give them an umbrella and we gave them an umbrella.

“And he lost his local government when we were in Edo, he lost. And he would come out on television to threaten the party that there are alternatives, look at the deputy governor, it’s unfortunate.”

Source: Legit.ng