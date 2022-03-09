The group urged leaders of the opposition party PDP to support Tinubu's ambition stating that he was the right candidate for the position judging from his track record

Similarly, the Tinubu supporters group also urged candidates from the south-west region to acknowledge Tinubu as the primed candidate

According to the statement issued by the group, Tinubu can replicate his good works as governor of Lagos state if given the mandate as president.

A supporters group known as Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) has stated that the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) remains a firm favorite for the presidential seat at the 2023 election.

The group via a statement on Wednesday, March 9 in Kaduna said prospective candidates for the presidential position should acknowledge the might of Tinubu and support his bid for the presidency, Sun reports.

Legit.ng gathered the national coordinator of the supporters’ group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje urged all presidential aspirants in the country and party leaders to support the Tinubu movement as he is the best candidate for the presidency.

He said:

‘With the zoning of presidency to southwest Nigeria, the Disciples of Jagaban are once again calling all presidential hopefuls in Nigeria, particularly from the same Southwest to accept the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since he towers above all other contestants.

‘Tinubu is coming to serve us as Nigerians, and not as a boss to rule over us; he would positively lead us to the promised land.

“DOJ urges APC/PDP leaders, religious leaders traditional leaders, and the entire youths of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the best candidate”.

Alawuje also showered praise on Tinubu following his landmark achievement as a youth leader in the 80s where he championed a movement in what was a wage battle with the now-defunct NADECO (National Democratic Coalition).

He also acknowledged Tinubu’s prowess as governor of Lagos state stating that he was the reason behind the massive industrialization of the state which has now turned the state into Africa’s center of trade and commerce.

‘When he became the governor of just a State in 1999, he used his gifts and skills he gathered while working with multinational industries in the US and in the Nigerian oil industry as the Treasurer of Mobil Oil Unlimited at that time to change the face of Lagos State positively. Even those who do not like him can testify to this undisputed fact.”

He also hailed Tinubu for his master-student role shortly after finishing his two-term as governor of Lagos state. He said the APC national leader became a renowned mentor and teacher breeding other leaders that have helped stabilize the consistency of Lagos state as the leading commercial city in the country.

‘This is not just campaigning for Tinubu, it is an appeal to all Nigerians, irrespective of our ethnic and religion to come together to give Tinubu all the desired support he needs to rescue the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the President.

‘DOJ is a rescue team in this mission of supporting Tinubu because he truly means well for this country."

Tinubu addresses Yemi Osinbajo's alleged interest in 2023 presidency

Contrastingly, there have been conversations about Vice President Yemi Osinbajo being a threat to Tinubu's ambition as president.

Osinbajo who is known to be a protege of Tinubu has been rumored to be interested in joining the race for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu when asked to react to the rumored interest of his protege Osinbajo, he declined to give a comment about it but said he has informed President Buhari of his own ambition.

2023: Buhari did not ask me co Contest, says Tinubu

Also, there has been speculation that a secret pact was signed between the president and the APC national leader to replace the incumbent after finishing his tenure.

Reacting to these claims, Tinubu said Buhari did not ask him to contest stating that it has been his life-long ambition to be the president of Nigeria.

He said:

“That is our business. He is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt to pursue my ambition; it’s a lifelong ambition."

