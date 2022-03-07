Omo-Agege, Govs, Senators Visit APC Secretariat Over Change Of Leadership

Earlier, Governor Sani Bello of Niger state has taken over control of the APC following the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state

Bello is currently presiding over a meeting of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee and state chairmen of the party

In a recent development, APC senators, governors and other stakeholders, are currently at the party's secretariat to further confirm this position

A moment after what looked like a change of leadership at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some party bigwigs have started arriving at the national secretariat of the party, a development that the ‘change’ has come to stay.

Shortly after the removal of Governor Mai Buni, prominent members of the ruling party started arriving at the national secretariat apparently to pledge allegiance to the new leadership, Leadership reports.

Niger state governor with the CECPC committee in a meeting. Photo credit: @abusbello

Source: Twitter

Leading the pack was the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was seen exchanging pleasantries with some party officials and members on arrival.

Others were Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma; his Kogi state counterpart, Yahaya Bello, and Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

National convention: Documents shows how Buhari’s endorsement of Adamu, others are tearing APC apart

With the scheduled national convention of the All Progressives Congress drawing near, documents have shown the endorsement of persons for key positions within the party by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that the governors of the APC were unable to make the president change his mind on his preference for Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the party's national chairman.

The report said the governors on the platform of the Progressives Governors' Forum had met with the president at the Presidential Villa shortly before he departed for Kenya on an official assignment.

APC convention: El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

Meanwhile, a group, Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng