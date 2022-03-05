Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been endorsed by an influential youth coalition in the country

Members of the coalition met in Abuja to agree on who they will support ahead of the 2023 general elections

After hours of rigorous deliberations, the youth groups who make up the coalition settled for the Sokoto state governor

Sokoto - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The Nigerian Youths Forum has endorsed the presidential aspirations of Governor Tambuwal. Photo credit: Sokoto state governor

Source: Facebook

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are a coalition of over 50 youth groups drawn from all parts of the country.

“After deliberations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja this week, we have come to the conclusion that of all the presidential aspirants who have so far declared for the 2023 presidency, one person who will protect our interest is Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal.

“We believe he is the right person to protect our future, and he has already displayed his interest in young Nigerians through the massive funding of education in his home state of Sokoto.”

Asked why the coalition did not settle for a southeast aspirant following the agitation from the region, Comrade Agwu said:

“Nigeria has come of age. We cannot be talking of zoning when we are in dire need of a leader who will take us to the next level.

“It is time we quit the conversation around zoning and talk about competence, capability, and past achievements.”

Comrade Agwu also revealed that the forum has mapped put plans on how to sell the Tambuwal candidacy to the Nigerian people, especially the youths.

2023: Youth group tells Tambuwal to contest for president

Recall that a group, Youths for Democratic Change, recently called on Governor Tambuwal to contest the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The group made the call at a press briefing in Lagos state shortly after endorsing the governor as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

According to the group, Governor Tambuwal, amongst other candidates who have shown interest, is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends, long desired, to Nigerians.

2023: Tambuwal is PDP’s best bet for presidency, says GNC

Similarly, the Generation Next Collective, a group of youth and women’s organisations, has Tambuwal as the finest candidate the PDP can field for the 2023 presidential election.

As a result, the groups urged the party’s leadership to act quickly and be more explicit about the path the party plans to take in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2023 race.

GNC’s position was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its co-conveners, Barrister Ruth Edehemon and Malam Rufai Abdulahi, on Thursday, February 17.

Source: Legit.ng