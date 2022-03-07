Former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and a top contender for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said contrary to media reports, he was not endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Adamu made the clarification in Keffi while he was playing host to officials of the party at the Local Government level at his Keffi country home, on Saturday.

Recall, during the last meeting of the APC, it was gathered that the president had endorsed Senator Adamu and that the announcement did not go down well with the party’s stakeholders and state governors.

It will be recalled that some governors, in a statement, said Senator Adamu is not a core member of the party, saying someone who knows the ins and outs of the party should be the one to head the party and not a former member of PDP.

The governors also alleged that his performance as the chairman of the APC reconciliation committee was also not encouraging to give him the mandate.

Source: Legit.ng