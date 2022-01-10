Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said President Buhari was not against his ambition to contest the 2023 presidency

The APC national leader was reacting to a question what the president said after telling him about his interest to succeed him in 2023

Tinubu said President Buhari is a democrat and would not ask him not to pursue his ambition which he said is life-long

Aso Rock, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Muhammadu Buhari did not ask him not to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The Cable reported that the former Lagos governor said this when asked about what the president’s response was after informing the latter about his intention to run in 2023.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said President Buhari did not ask him not to run for presidency in 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He was quoted to have said:

“That is our business. He is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt to pursue my ambition; it’s a lifelong ambition.

“So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation and you must adopt the principles and the values and virtues of democracy. That’s it.”

Tinubu told newsmen on Monday, January 10, that he informed Buhari about his ambition shortly after meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national leader of the APC said that it is too early to start making speculations on who could be his running mate in the much expected 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu made the disclosure through his media aide, Tunde Rahman after the director-general of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said having a Muslim/ Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidency does not matter.

Jibrin had in a recent interview said that the religion of both a president and his vice cannot determine the quality of work they would be putting into the service to Nigerians. However, in his reaction, Tinubu's aide it would be premature to discuss the issue of running mate when in the real sense, his principal was yet to publicly declare interest to run for the presidency.

