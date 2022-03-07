The Nigerian government have been urged to ensure the protection of every citizen living in the diaspora

This call was made by a group, the Nigerian Youth Union led by a former national president of the National Association of the Nigerian Students

According to the union, the federal government and its officials should be up on their game in protecting Nigerians scattered across the world at all times

With challenges experienced by some Nigerians caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has called on the Federal Government to adopt more proactive strategies to protect Nigerians abroad.

The union in a statement signed and released by its national president, Chinonso Obasi, on Monday, March 7, said there should be mapped out strategies to adopt by authorities in such unforeseen emergencies.

Decrying the sluggish response of the federal government to the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine especially students, Obasi said citizens were subjected to various acts of social abuse, degradation and molestation at the Ukraine borders.

The Nigerian Youth Union led by Chinonso Obasi has called for adequate protection of Nigerians living in the diaspora Photo: Chinonso Obasi

Source: UGC

He attributed abuses to the nonchalant attitude of the federal government officials and relevant bodies saddled with the responsibility to protect Nigerians at incidents such as the one in Ukraine.

Obasi, who was a former national president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), expressed dismay that the federal government delayed in evacuating Nigerians from the troubled country despite early warning signals.

Obasi said:

"There was early intelligence that Russia would invade Ukraine in a question of days. governments of other countries mobilized resources and reached out to their nationals in the country but Nigeria developed indifference.

“We have seen this show of unconcern on many occasions. When the xenophobic attacks broke out in South Africa last year, the federal government did not deem it fit to rise for the protection of its citizens until a private citizen, Chief Allen Onyema, volunteered to evacuate them."

“We at the NYU condemn this penchant the Nigeria federal government for abandoning Nigerians abroad to their fate without regards to the protection and preservation of their interests in foreign countries."

"This attitude does not enhance patriotism nor uplift the image of the country in the comity of nations."

Obasi further commended the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for ensuring that indigenes of the state in Ukraine were airlifted early enough when signs of impending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine emerged.

Noting the impact of diaspora remittances on Nigeria’s economy, Obasi said it does not make sense that the government would demonstrate similar apathy to citizens’ welfare towards Nigerians abroad.

His words:

"It is possible that this lackadaisical attitude of government prompted the refusal of Nigerian citizens in Ukraine to elect to stay back in Ukraine or be taken other countries instead of being brought back to Nigeria.

"Nothing could be more damaging to the nation’s reputation in the international community than citizens thumbing their country and government for lack of empathy and duty of care.”

