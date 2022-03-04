Amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, hundreds of Nobel Laureates around the world are calling for intervention and an immediate end to the invasion

Also included is Nigeria's Prof. Wole Soyinka who also wants the provoked military aggression by Russia to be halted

Meanwhile, the Nobel Laureates made their position known in an open letter as a way of lending their voice and support to the Ukrainian people

One hundred and sixty-eight Nobel Laureates, including Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka, have called for an immediate halt of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Nobel Laureates, in an open letter, voiced their support for the Ukrainian people and the free and independent state of Ukraine as it faced Russian aggression, The New Indian Express reported.

Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in the U.S. protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine in Lafayette Park on February 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Stating their position

They said:

“In a move that recalls the infamous attack of Germany on Poland in 1939 (using similar tricks of feigned provocation) and on the Soviet Union in 1941, the government of the Russian Federation, led by President Putin, has launched an unprovoked military aggression — nothing else but a war — against its neighbor, Ukraine.

“We choose our words carefully here, for we do not believe the Russian people have a role in this aggression. We join in condemning these military actions and President Putin’s essential denial of the legitimacy of Ukraine’s existence."

Peace pact

According to them, there is always a peaceful way to resolve disputes, saying that the Russian invasion blatantly violated the United Nations Charter, which says, 'All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.'

The Nobel Laureates said the Russian invasion would stain the international reputation of the Russian state for decades to come and that it would pose barriers to its economy and inflict hardships on its population, PM News added.

They added that the sanctions imposed would restrict the ease of movement of its talented and hardworking people in the world.

Meanwhile, 168 Laureates are also supporting Ukraine.

The open letter released by PEN International, the literary and free expression organisation, is addressed to "our friends and colleagues in Ukraine.

