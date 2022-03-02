The President Buhari-led administration is not leaving any stone unturned in the move to evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the release of $8.5 million for the evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine.

The funds are to be sent to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, social development, Leadership reports.

President Buhari's directive came after the approval of a memo presented on Wednesday, March 2, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Daily Nigerian added.

In her briefing to State House correspondents, Minister Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk stated that the sum will be used to evacuate at least 5,000 citizens stranded in the European nation.

on her part, the minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, disclosed that Air Peace and Max Air airlines have been contracted to provide three aircraft for the evacuation.

Come and fight for us, Ukraine tells Nigerians, others as it opens entry to foreign war Volunteers

Meanwhile, fighters from around the world interested in fighting for Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russian forces can now come to the country.

This came as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion.

Zelenskyy’s decree took effect on Tuesday and would remain in effect as long as martial law was in place.

Authorities in Kyiv confirmed that dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in what has been described as one of the most serious attacks since the war began.

Russian Invasion: Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege Ukraine embassy in Abuja

Recall that about 115 young men who are Nigerians, on Tuesday, March 1 offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

