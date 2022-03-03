Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers, the Olowu of Kuta, HRH Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun III, has urged the federal government to stop Nigerian youths from joining Ukrainian army volunteers.

The monarch said that the action, if not checkmated by the federal government would be counterproductive.

Russian-Ukraine war: Olowu warns FG to stop youths from joining Ukrainian army

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reports that Olowu in a statement he personally signed in his palace on Thursday, March 3, admonished the young Nigerians who are patriotic to join the Nigerian Army to confront the Boko Haram and other security issues bedeviling our dear country.

The monarch hinted that if the initiative is allowed by the federal government, the result would not be palatable for the country.

Why it is dangerous to allow Nigerian youth join Ukrainian volunteer Army

Olowu explained that other countries are reviewing the situation with a view to find a lasting solution, allowing our youths to join the Ukrainian volunteer Army would amount to Nigeria taking sides and contributing troops and can result in a diplomatic row because of our citizens residing in both Russia and Ukraine.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Our youths willing to fight for Ukraine is not patriotism because we have our citizens in both countries. Secondly, if they want to show their patriotism, they should join the Nigerian Army to confront the security issues bedeviling the country.

"And thirdly, we don’t want a situation where these young people will go to a foreign land and be indoctrinated and become terrorists in the future. The young people are the future of this country, we should not allowed them to be a canon folder in a needless war and thus becoming diplomatic issues."

List of countries that voted against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and those that supported it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that on Wednesday, March 2, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly for a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was reported that the UN in its resolution also called for the immediate withdrawal of its forces, in a global expression of outrage that highlighted Russia’s increasing isolation.

According to The Guardian UK, 141 of the 193 member states voted for the resolution presented at the emergency session of the UN’s general assembly.

It was also gathered that five countries voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.

Source: Legit.ng