Nigerians planning to volunteer to join the Ukrainian forces to fight the war against Russia have been warned against such plans

This warning was given by Nigeria's federal ministry of foreign affairs under the leadership of Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday, March 1

The ministry said it would be engaging with the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria to ensure that no Nigeria is recruited to fight in the war

The Nigerian government has warned its citizens against moves to join the Ukrainian military to resist the invasion of the country by Russian troops.

The Punch reports that the ministry of foreign affairs led by Geoffrey Onyeama said it disapproves of the ongoing registration of Nigerians volunteering to join the Ukrainian Army.

The ministry of foreign affairs said it will not approve of Nigerians volunteering to fight in Ukraine Photo: Geoffrey Onyeama

A statement released on Monday, March 7, by the ministry's spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, warned that the federal government would not tolerate such registration by citizens.

Omayuli added that the Nigerian government would be engaging with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant agencies and organisations to prevent this exodus of citizens.

She said:

“The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to an alleged ongoing registration of Nigerian volunteers into the fighting force of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy to verify the speculation. The Ukrainian Embassy refuted the allegation but confirmed that a number of Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia."

A request for visa fees and air tickets from Nigerian volunteers by the Ukrainian government?

Omayuli further noted that contrary to reports that the Ukrainian government is demanding a payment of $1,000 as payment for visa fee and air ticket is unfounded.

She said that the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria has debunked claims that it made such a request from Nigerians willing to volunteer in the war between the country and Russia.

her words:

“As a responsible member of the international community and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment, in Nigeria, of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

